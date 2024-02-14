Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,028 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.09, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

