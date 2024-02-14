Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $913,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

