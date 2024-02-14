Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH Tactical Rotation ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in RH Tactical Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RH Tactical Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RH Tactical Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000.

RH Tactical Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RHRX opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.92.

About RH Tactical Rotation ETF

The RH Tactical Rotation ETF (RHRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that utilizes sector rotation strategies in its attempt to capitalize on changes in the business cycle. The fund is actively managed. RHRX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

