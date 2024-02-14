Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $66.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,363 shares of company stock worth $24,832,091 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

