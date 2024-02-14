Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

