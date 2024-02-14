Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,225 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

