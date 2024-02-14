Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on March 28th

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

