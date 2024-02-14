Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Principal Financial Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.14-7.34 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.15.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 316,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

