Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Prologis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $130.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

