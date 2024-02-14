Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 547,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 285,769 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $14.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUNG
Pulmonx Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $39,385.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $39,385.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,847 shares of company stock worth $442,903 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pulmonx
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth approximately $12,813,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2,628.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 927,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 395,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
