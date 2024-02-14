Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 547,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 285,769 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $14.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $546.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $39,385.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $39,385.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,847 shares of company stock worth $442,903 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth approximately $12,813,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2,628.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 927,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 395,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

