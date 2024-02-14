Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,932 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $43,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.

McKesson Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $504.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

