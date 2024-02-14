Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.84.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $165.60 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

