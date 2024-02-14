Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

