Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.