Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Boosted by Analyst

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.37. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $35.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $37.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $378.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.06. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $396.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

