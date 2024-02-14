Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for CACI International Inc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for CACI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.29. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.33.

CACI International stock opened at $357.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $363.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

