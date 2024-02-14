Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UAA. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

