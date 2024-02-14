Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $842.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.16.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 572,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 118.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.