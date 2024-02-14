Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

