Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reduced by Zacks Research

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,750 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

