Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Increased by Analyst

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $169.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,963,347 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15,371.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 184.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.