QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. QuidelOrtho also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40 to $3.07 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL traded down $22.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,736. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,410,000 after buying an additional 160,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,686,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

