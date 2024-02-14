Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

RLYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rallybio from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Rallybio stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rallybio by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rallybio by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rallybio by 124.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rallybio by 134.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

