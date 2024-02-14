Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ramaco Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.850-1.880 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of METC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 251,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,611. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $962.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 28,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $463,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 729,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,619.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,923 shares of company stock worth $19,071,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

