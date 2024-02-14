Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 524 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 543,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 181.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

