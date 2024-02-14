Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

