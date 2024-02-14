Rational Advisors LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,513. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.44. 144,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.