Rational Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. 76,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

