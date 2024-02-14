Rational Advisors LLC Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,156,000 after acquiring an additional 73,224 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 446.2% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 434,194 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $4,573,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after buying an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.03.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.10%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

