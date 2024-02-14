Raymond James Comments on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

AY stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,683 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after purchasing an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,324,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

