Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans $0.26 Feb 24 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a feb 24 dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 211.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 80.5% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

