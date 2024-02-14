Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoNation, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $22.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $22.82. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AN. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

AutoNation Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AN opened at $147.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.83. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.15. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 492,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $42,748,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $24,836,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,186 shares of company stock valued at $69,331,092 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

