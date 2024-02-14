Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. 412,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,179. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.