Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:REZI opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

In other news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,761,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 906.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

