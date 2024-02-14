Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.
Resideo Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE:REZI opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
About Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
