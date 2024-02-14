Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 766,687 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,502,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

