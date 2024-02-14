Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 766,687 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,502,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Dividend History for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

