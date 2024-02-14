Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

QSR traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. 292,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,033. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

