Reviewing Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELF) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELF – Get Free Report) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) are both consumer durables companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Haier Electronics Group and Sonos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonos 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sonos has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Sonos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than Haier Electronics Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonos $1.66 billion 1.36 -$10.27 million ($0.03) -605.13

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Sonos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Haier Electronics Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonos.

Profitability

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A Sonos -0.28% 5.65% 3.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sonos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonos beats Haier Electronics Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

