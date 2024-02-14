Reviewing Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Medartis and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medartis N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics -238.35% -29.00% -25.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medartis and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medartis 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.69%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Medartis.

3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medartis and ReWalk Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medartis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics $5.51 million 11.44 -$19.57 million ($0.37) -2.84

Medartis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Medartis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medartis

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names. It serves the surgeons, hospitals, and medical centers, as well as group purchasing organizations. Medartis Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

