Reviewing Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Protector Forsikring ASA and MGIC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Protector Forsikring ASA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protector Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A MGIC Investment 61.72% 14.82% 11.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of MGIC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of MGIC Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protector Forsikring ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGIC Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Protector Forsikring ASA and MGIC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

MGIC Investment has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given MGIC Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Protector Forsikring ASA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protector Forsikring ASA and MGIC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protector Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MGIC Investment $1.16 billion 4.60 $712.95 million $2.49 7.69

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Protector Forsikring ASA.

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Protector Forsikring ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protector Forsikring ASA

(Get Free Report)

Protector Forsikring ASA, a general insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the affinity insurance markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments. The company offers personal, motor, property, liability, and change of ownership insurance. It sells its products to non-marine industries through insurance brokers. Protector Forsikring ASA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides pool insurance for secondary market mortgage transactions; and contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.