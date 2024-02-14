Reviewing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crescent Point Energy pays out -24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Range Resources pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Point Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -23.83% 13.34% 8.33% Range Resources 33.85% 21.56% 10.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crescent Point Energy and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Range Resources 3 9 8 0 2.25

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 116.54%. Range Resources has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Range Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Range Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $3.46 billion 1.14 $1.14 billion ($1.21) -5.25 Range Resources $4.15 billion 1.66 $1.18 billion $5.58 5.10

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Point Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Range Resources beats Crescent Point Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

