Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Rezolute Stock Performance
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rezolute
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rezolute by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Rezolute by 569.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,403 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rezolute by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
