RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

