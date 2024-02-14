Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,064 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of CME Group worth $146,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CME Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

