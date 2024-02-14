Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,179,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Altria Group worth $133,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $3,250,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Altria Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

