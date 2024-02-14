Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $98,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $292.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.64 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.31.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

