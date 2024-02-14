Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,187,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $114,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $105.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

