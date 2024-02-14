Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,093 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Target worth $105,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

