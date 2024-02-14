Rhumbline Advisers Has $110.03 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392,566 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 28,206 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $110,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

