Rhumbline Advisers Has $172.49 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Lockheed Martin worth $172,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $426.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.41. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

