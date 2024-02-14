Rhumbline Advisers Has $92.75 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of General Motors worth $92,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

